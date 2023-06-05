$75,000 in damages following Wyandotte Street East fire

Damage is set at $75,000 following a fire in a building near downtown Windsor on Sunday morning.

The fire in the 600 block of Wyandotte Street East near Aylmer Avenue broke out around 11 a.m. yesterday morning.

No injuries were reported, and no occupants were displaced.

Windsor Fire investigators say the improper discarding of smoking materials has been listed as the cause.

Combustibles stored outside against the building were also listed as a contributing factor.