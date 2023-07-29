75 tickets issued during traffic enforcement blitz Friday

Members of the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a speeding enforcement operation at multiple locations throughout Windsor on Friday.

A total of 75 tickets were issued, including two for stunt driving.

The first vehicle was stopped for travelling 108km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

The second vehicle was stopped for travelling 108 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

Both motorists were issued a 30-day license suspension and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days.