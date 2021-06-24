iHeartRadio
UPDATE: 751 Unmarked Graves at Saskatchewan Residential School: First Nation

The Marieval (Cowessess) Indian Residential School is seen in this historical image. (St. Boniface Historical Society Archives)

Domestic and international reaction is growing following the discovery of 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

Chief Bobby Cameron — head of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations — says this is just the beginning of grave discoveries.

He says First Nations expect and demand a full public inquiry — adding they deserve justice.

The latest discovery follows the detection of the remains of 215 bodies on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B-C.

