UPDATE: 751 Unmarked Graves at Saskatchewan Residential School: First Nation

Domestic and international reaction is growing following the discovery of 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

Chief Bobby Cameron — head of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations — says this is just the beginning of grave discoveries.

He says First Nations expect and demand a full public inquiry — adding they deserve justice.

The latest discovery follows the detection of the remains of 215 bodies on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B-C.