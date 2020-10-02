76ers Pick Rivers to Replace Brown

The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with Doc Rivers to become their head coach.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that Rivers completed the deal Thursday to become the latest coach to try and lead the franchise to its first NBA championship since 1983.

Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the Sixers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Rivers was fired about two weeks after the Los Angeles Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to Denver in the Western Conference semifinals.



with files from Associated Press