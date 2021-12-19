7th annual Angie Goulet and Associates Turkey Dinner Giveaway goes Sunday

The 7th annual Angie Goulet and Associates Turkey Dinner Giveaway hosted by Re/Max Preferred Realty in Windsor goes this weekend.

On Sunday Dec. 19, organizers will provide complimentary, contactless delivery of the dinners. Registration for the event is completely full.

This year, like last year, organizers accepted online registrations to avoid having the public attend in person, so office manager Monique Ritz says they'll be doing a delivery service.

"We have up to 100 drivers coming to help us distribute these great turkey diners. So registration was on December the 10th, which was just this past Friday, and we allocated all 1,000 dinners within six and a half hours."

In past years prior to COVID-19 there would be stations set up in the parking lot, but Ritz says now they set up their stations and pack the dinners to be prepared to be delivered.

"Starting at 11 a.m. our volunteer drivers come, and we organize everything in terms of routes based on the location of the people that are getting the dinners. So as the cars pull up, we give them a list of the names, addresses and phone numbers of the people that have registered, and then those drivers go to their designated places to deliver the dinners."

Ritz says in these uncertain times the need is greater than ever before.

"You don't really realize the need in our community until you're in this position. And then when you get the phone calls, and the emails, and the Facebook messages. It's really crazy how so many people just need the help this year and every year."

Each turkey dinner includes one frozen turkey, one 10 pound bag of potatoes, one box of stuffing, one pouch of gravy, one desert as well as canned vegetables.

On Sunday, December 19, organizers will provide complimentary, contactless delivery of the dinners between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for those that have registered.



