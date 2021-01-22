8 Additional Deaths, 99 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting eight additional deaths and 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The health unit continues to follow outbreaks at 19 long-term care or retirement homes, 23 workplaces and two community outbreaks.

The additional deaths are reported as five people form long-term care or retirement and three people in the community.

Of the new cases reported, 11 are from close contact of a confirmed positive case, 11 are outbreak related, one in the community and 76 still under investigation.

There are still 110 people in the hospital, 16 of which are int he ICU with another 169 suspected COVID cases also in hospital