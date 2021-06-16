8 Local Groups to Benefit from Gordie Howe Bridge Community Benefits Plan

The Gordie Howe International Bridge team has released its latest round of funding for community organizations.

As part of the Community Benefits Plan, a total of $100,000 will be distributed to eight projects in Windsor and four in Detroit.

The local organizations to benefit include:

Essex County Black Historical Research Society: Across the River to Freedom: Early Black History in Sandwich, Ontario

Border City Athletics Club: Women Can Summit Series

The John McGivney Children's Centre: A Bridge to Play McGivney: New Accessible Ramp

Windsor Police Services Community Services Branch in partnership with New Beginnings: Sandwich Community DiverCity BBQ



In Michigan, the projects benefiting include:

First Latin America Baptist Church of Detroit: Community Recreation Service Center

Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation: Delray Bilingual Programs for Family Assistance

Unity in Our Community TimeBank: Joyful Movement Outside

Clark Park Coalition: Southwest Detroit Winter Carnival 2022 at Clark Park.

According to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the recipients were selected following an application process that ran from November 2020 through January 2021 and resulted in 30 eligible submissions.