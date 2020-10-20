8 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, four are close contacts, two are considered community acquired and two are still under investigation.

There are currently 42 active cases with outbreaks in one long-term care home and three workplaces.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting another spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases with 821 new infections on Tuesday, which is a large increase from the 704 cases reported on Monday.

327 of the new cases are in Toronto, 136 in Peel Region, 64 in York Region and 79 in Ottawa.