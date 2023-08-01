iHeartRadio
$800,000 in damages after garage fire on Lake Shore


am800-news-lake-shore-drive-fire-july31

Windsor fire crews responded to a massive blaze in the 900-block of Lake Shore Drive around 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Black smoke was seen billowing into the air shortly before first responders arrived.

Officials said two vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Four people have been displaced, but no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated to be $800,000.

No cause has been released, and officials say the investigation is ongoing.

 

- with files from CTV Windsor

