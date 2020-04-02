800,000 Jobs Lost in Canadian Restaurant Industry

Some staggering numbers have been released when it comes to job loss in the restaurant industry in Ontario and Canada.

A survey by a Canadian not-for-profit says that over 300,000 restaurant jobs have been lost in the province as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and 800,000 nationwide.

The company, which represents restaurants nationwide, said nearly one in 10 restaurants in Canada have already closed and nearly one in five expect to close if conditions don't get better in a month.

The company's CEO and President said the numbers are the worst he's seen since Restaurants Canada was founded 75 years ago.

