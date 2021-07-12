81 Residential Units Could be Coming to Abandoned Property in Walkerville

A burned out industrial site in Walkerville could see new life as three-story 81-unit residential building.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee will decide whether to rezone land at 1370 Argyle Rd. for residential use Monday.

Plans for an 81 unit residential development at 1370 Argyle Rd. in Windsor, Ont. July 11, 2021 (Photo courtesy of the City of Windsor)

According to the report, the building was constructed back in 1944 and soft gelatin capsules were most recently manufactured at the site until around 2008.

Ward 4 Councillor Chris Holt says a fire gutted the building in 2018 and the property was declared a brownfield site.

The owners of Market Square on Ottawa Street and Walker Road purchased the property last year and committed to a redevelopment plan to the tune of $21-million.

Holt says the land has been cleared with the exception of the original facade from 1944.

"Rebuild that building using the existing facade, as well as flanking both sides with a new building as a residential infill project," says Holt.

He says the project will become part of the Market Square property and boost a growing residential and retail mix in the area.

"So many amenities on Ottawa Street on Walker Road, it's going to be a wonderful new development for the neighbourhood and the neighbours who are currently living next to it will have a cleaned up site," he says. "It's a win, win, for everyone."

Holt says plans include the use of the Market Square property to ensure there's minimal impact on street parking and traffic.

"The neighbours that have been looking at this burnt out shell and dealing with a lot of the riff raff and problems that come with a basically a abandoned building, they're going to be thrilled that this thing moves forward," he added.

If the committee approves the zoning change, it will still need city council approval.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee gets under way Monday at 4:30 p.m.