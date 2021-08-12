84 Dogs from Texas Coming to Windsor-Essex for Adoption

Dozens of stray dogs will be flown into Windsor this weekend from El Paso, Texas.

Windsor Essex County Humane Society Executive Director Melanie Coulter say American animal shelters are struggling to find space.

She says 84 dogs will arrive Sunday to be placed in temporary foster homes before being made available for adoption.

"We want to make sure everybody is healthy as possible and give them just a little space to decompress to make sure everyone appears healthy and then they'll start going up for adoption," she added.

Coulter says the dogs should be up for adoption later this month.

"If people keep an eye on our website they'll start seeing them going up around the end of August or early September," she says. "We expect they're going to find homes really quickly."

The dogs are coming from the El Paso Animal Services with help from the Bissell Pet Foundation, which is paying for the cost of the flight and support team.

Coulter says there are lots of expenses associated with the transfer, but it's a win-win situation.

"It's a win for everybody. We're giving them some breathing room with their dog population and we're hoping to make sure a lot of the adopters here are able to find dogs," she says.

She says all the dogs are more than eight months old, which is the minimum age to import dogs from the U.S. to Canada.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.