85-year-old driver charged with impaired driving

An 85-year-old Chatham man is facing impaired driving charges.

Police in Chatham-Kent say officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Longwoods Road between Kent Bridge Road and Huffs Side Road Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it was veering into oncoming traffic.

Police say the driver struck a cruiser.

He was arrested.

Police say the man and an officer were taken to hospital for medical attention but have since been treated and released.

The man is charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.