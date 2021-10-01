86 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Wednesday; two more deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Wednesday.

According to the health unit, 43 cases were reported September 30 and 43 cases were reported October 1.

The health unit is also reporting two additional deaths.

The deaths were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s both from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 34 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 25 are considered community, 10 are outbreak related and 17 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 297 active cases in the community, with 194 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,321 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,315 are the Delta variant.

There are 15 workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

22 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,742 cases since the pandemic began with 18,989 listed as resolved.

There have been 456 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 612,772 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 83.2 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.2 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.