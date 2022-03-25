87 new high risk COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 87 new high risk COVID-19 cases in the community.

This is now 292 active high risk cases in the region.

Officials report 34 people are receiving hospital care for the virus with three cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are 12 active outbreaks in the region, with five outbreaks in a long-term care or retirement home, two hospital unit outbreaks and five community outbreaks.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 592 people have died in this area as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 86.3 per cent of individuals age five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.2 per cent of individuals age five and over have received two doses.

50.6 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a third dose/booster.