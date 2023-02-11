88-year-old driver charged following head on collision

An 88-year-old Chatham resident has been charged following a collision investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police Chatham Detachment has charged an individual following a two-vehicle collision investigation on Dufferin Avenue in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

On Thursday, at approximately 7:55 a.m., emergency services responded to an accident involving two passenger cars that collided head on.

One driver was transported to a local hospital, and the other was assessed for injuries on scene by EMS.

Injuries sustained by both individuals were non-life-threatening.

Dufferin Avenue was closed between Arnold Road and Walnut Drive to allow for investigation of the collision.

As a result of the investigation, an 88-year-old Chatham resident has been charged with careless driving.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

