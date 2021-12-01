The local health unit is reporting 89 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 37 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 15 are community acquired, one is outbreak related, two are travel and 34 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 571 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,491 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,477 are the Delta variant.

There are 10 workplace outbreaks, eight school outbreaks, eight community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

23 confirmed cases are in hospital with 11 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 21,916 cases since the pandemic began with 20,774 listed as resolved.

There have been 471 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 677,540 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.0 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

76.9 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.