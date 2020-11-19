89X and 93.9 The River Rebranded

There are now some new sounds on the Bell Media airwaves in Windsor-Essex.

AM800's parent company Bell Media and iHeartRadio have announced the rebranding of 89X to PURE COUNTRY 89 and 93.9 THE RIVER to 93.9 VIRGIN RADIO.

As of 12noon on Thursday, PURE COUNTRY 89 kicked off with 10,000 songs in a row and 93.9 VIRGIN RADIO started with back-to-back sets of 93 minutes of non-stop hit music.

For fans of 89X, the last song played on the station on Thursday was the first song that was played On May 13, 1991. "Stop!" by Jane's Addiction.

PURE COUNTRY 89

Instagram: @purecountry.89

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PureCountry_89

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Windsors-Pure-Country-103732504897999/

Website: https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/Windsor