The 8th annual Ouellette Car Cruise returns this August.

On Friday, August 18, downtown windsor will be the host of hundreds of classic, vintage, and muscle cars.

The cars and those watching will meet at the Riverfront Festival Plaza where the cars will be set up.

The drivers will then start their engines for the Cruise later on in the evening where they will cruise down Riverside Drive, down Pillette Road, down Tecumseh Road and then up Ouellette Avenue.

8th annual Ouellette Car Cruise map. July 19, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Downtown Windsor BIA)

Registration for those wanting to show off their vehicle is now open to the public, and there are 700 spaces available.

Debi Croucher, Executive Director of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, says

"We are hosting the 8th annual Ouellette Car Cruise once again. It is taking place at Riverfront Festival Plaza. The rendezvous point will open at 1 p.m. and the cruise itself will kick off right at 6 p.m. and circuit the city in the downtown."

She says there will be a wide range of vehicles to see.

"Classic, vintage, hot rod, street rod, custom vehicles, just an incredible collection from old to very new. Some of the vehicles are not see elsewhere in the country."

Croucher says spots are limited.

"The vendor registration is open, the vehicle registration is open. And we certainly encourage participants if they want to bring their car down and they want a spot at Riverfront Festival Plaza on the water definitely to pre-register."

Those looking to register can find more information by clicking here.

There is a $10 fee to register your vehicle, but spectating is free for all.