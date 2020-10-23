9 Drug Overdoses Reported in 24-Hour Period in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a spike in drug overdoses over the past seven days.

On Thursday, the health unit reported 11 overdose related emergencies in Essex County from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20 — nine of those overdoses came in a 24-hour period Tuesday.

Fentanyl was involved in eight out of the 11 cases, according to the health unit.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the increase in a statement released on the Windsor-Essex Community Opioids and Substance Strategy website.