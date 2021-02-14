iHeartRadio
9 Students Dismissed at Catholic Central High School Due to COVID-19

AM800-News-Catholic-Central-High-School-2016

Nine students have been dismissed from Windsor's Catholic Central High School due to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says the health unit confirmed a case at the school Sunday.

According to the statement, the students will not be returning to class on Tuesday.

The board says it's working closely with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to determine if more staff and students may be affected.

Updated outbreak information can be found on the board's website.

