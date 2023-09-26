$90,000 raised for WECAF at Fortis Group Golf Tournament

A boost for the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society.

This year's annual Fortis Group Golf Tournament held back in August at Ambassador Golf & Country Club was a huge success, by raising $90,000 for programs offered by the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation (WECAF).

Officials say that exceeded last year's tally of $75,000.

Fortis Group President Max De Angelis and Vice President Tyler Beckett offered their thanks to clients, volunteers, industry leaders and trade partners on behalf of the entire Fortis family

"Our values and the unified strength we create together have provided the opportunity to support families and youth through the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation. We could not be prouder of this amazing outcome," they said.



WECAF is in the second year of their $1.5 million fundraising campaign, "Children, Youth & Families - Strength for Today, Opportunities for Tomorrow".

The campaign focuses on eliminating financial and social stressors for children, youth, and families.

Officials say this in turn gives them the ability to strengthen relationships and aspire to a positive, fulfilling future.



Cheryl Sprague, WECAF Board President, says the foundation is extremely grateful to Fortis Group.

"For their community spirit that has made a difference in the lives of so many children, youth and families who will benefit from the life changing programs that this generosity will impact," she added.

The mission of WECAF is to provide financial support that contributes to the safety and well-being of the children and families of the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society through fundraising initiatives and public education.