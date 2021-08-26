91 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 14 are considered community, three is travel related, two are from outbreaks and 59 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 446 active cases in the community, with 272 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,708 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 701 are the Delta variant.

There are nine workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

11 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 17,834 cases since the pandemic began with 16,949 listed as resolved.

There have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 569,383 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 78.6 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

71.4 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.