911 issues resolved in Windsor-Essex

Around 10 p.m. Monday, various police, fire and other first responders across the region began receiving reports of people trying to call 9-1-1, only to have it ring a few times and then the call would drop.

Problems with the 9-1-1 system across Windsor-Essex have been resolved.

It took roughly an hour before the problem was resolved according to updates provided by emergency services on their social media accounts.

While the service was down, all emergency services in the area provided back-up numbers for residents to call in the event of an emergency.

No word on what caused the issue.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi