98 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, along with another death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Friday, along with another death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 50's from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 34 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 19 are community acquired, two are travel related and 43 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 572 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,636 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,620 are the Delta variant.

There are 16 workplace outbreaks, seven school/child care outbreaks, five community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

30 confirmed cases are in hospital with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 22,587 cases since the pandemic began with 21,536 listed as resolved.

There have been 479 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 702,409 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.4 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.