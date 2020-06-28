98 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex; No New Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 98 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Sunday.

According to the health unit, a staggering 96 of those positive tests come from the agri-farm sector and two were the result of community spread.

The WECHU attributes the increase positive tests in the agri-farm community with targeted asymptomatic testing that occurred at farms last week. There are currently six farms under outbreak protocols,

There are now 1,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, 863 recovered and 68 deaths.

Ontario announced 178 new cases, six deaths and 175 recoveries; there are now 34,654 positive tests across the province and 2,658 deaths.

Canada saw 178 news cases for a total of 103,210 and 8,522 deaths.

Recovery numbers sit at 66,152, making the total active cases 28,536 across Canada.