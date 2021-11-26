98 per cent of Windsor police members have been vaccinated

Just two per cent of employees of the Windsor Police Service have failed provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by a Nov. 26 deadline.

In early October, the Windsor Police Services Board approved a policy which mandated proof of vaccination and those who failed to meet the deadline would be placed on unpaid leave.

If these members update their immunization status as outlined in the policy, they will be permitted to return to the workplace.

Shawn McCurdy, Windsor Police Association President, says from the beginning they've supported vaccinations for their members and from a safe work environment, they're happy to see the majority of the members vaccinated.

The Windsor Police Association has filed a grievance against the policy which will go to arbitration Dec. 13.

McCurdy says their position is that rapid testing is available and when you look at the Windsor-Essex area, our neighbouring police services - LaSalle, OPP and Chatham-Kent - all have the option of rapid testing available to

them.

He says two per cent is still a significant number.

"We're a very busy police service. Like many other police services, we having staffing issues prior to COVID that we continue to address. It does have an impact on our operations and our ability to provide service."

McCurdy says they're always concerned about their staffing levels and the impact on officers.

"It puts a big burden on our members for our call volumes and calls for service. If we're short hand, it does cause undue stress on them."

The Windsor Police Service wants to reassure residents that we will continue to provide the quality of service that Windsor and Amherstburg residents expect. As has been done throughout the pandemic, contingency plans for staff decreases were developed and members of some units were redeployed to ensure an effective and efficient emergency response.

"All members of the Windsor Police Service are valued and respected and I recognize that many of our members have had to make a very difficult decision. The safety of the communities we serve and our membership remains our number one priority. I am confident that the level of service we provide our communities will not waver and that there is no concern to public safety," says Chief Pamela Mizuno.