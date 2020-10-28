A $1.3 Million Budget Surplus Projected for Tecumseh

It's been a rough ride for many municipalities in Windsor-Essex, but Tecumseh is projecting a $1.3-million surplus for the end of 2020.

The town's 2020 Budget Variance Report went before council Tuesday night. It credits the good news in part to $588,000 in COVID-19 relief funding from the federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.

The remaining $744,000 comes from cost saving measures like shutting down unused facilities to ensure taxpayers aren't paying to operate empty buildings.

Mayor Gary McNamara says the projected surplus is great news, but the town has to continue to think well into the future.

"Realistically speaking, even if there was a vaccine that would be introduced in the summer of 2021 the reality is 2021 is a lost year in my opinion," he says.

McNamara says the town will continue to spend money where needed to ensure residents remain safe.

"We need to continue to that if we want to move up to a different stage to keep our economy moving," he added.

McNamara praised the town's staff and council for some fine work.

"Under some really tough economic times really, so to come out of this with our financial position as sound as it is," he says.

According to the report, the surplus is projected and could change before final numbers come in at the end of the year.

McNamara says there's still a rough road ahead with the ongoing pandemic, so the surplus will be directed to the town's reserves.