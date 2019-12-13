A $1-million Donation to United Way from FCA Canada



Another seven-figure donation from FCA Canada workers in Windsor to the United Way campaign.

Workers have donated more than $1.16-million marking the 34th year that local workers have donated more than a million dollars to the fundraiser.

It brings the campaign more than half way to its fundraising goal of $5.2-million.

"FCA always pulls out all the stops and the generosity of FCA, Unifor local 444 and its affiliates are outstanding and really known across the country," says United Way CEO Lorraine Goddard.

Goddard says there are very few workplaces across the country which are able to accomplish this feat.

Although with the possible elimination of the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant, moving forward Goddard says fundraising will be made more challenging.

"We are going to do the best planning that we can to make sure that as we make investments in the new year, that we are thinking about the potential for shortfalls," she says.

FCA Canada CEO Reid Bigland says, 'Over the past 72 years, our employees have contributed over $67-million towards the annual campaign."

This year the campaign focused on reducing childhood poverty levels in Windsor-Essex