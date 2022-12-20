A $100,000 lottery win for 10 coworkers in Essex County

An early Christmas gift for a group of 10 coworkers in Essex County.

The group will split $100,000 after they matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 26 Lotto Max to win.

The winners include:

Mark Denomme of Windsor

Carlos Carvalho of Harrow

Dennis Bondy of Amherstburg

Fred Simonis of Harrow

Jeffery Everett of Kingsville

John Stenhouse of Cottam

Kenneth Daudlin of Cottam

Michael Belanger of Windsor

Ricky Rumiel of Windsor

Salvatore Mazza of Essex

The group of coworkers have been playing Lotto Max as a group for 25 years and they always add Encore.

Mark Denomme, the group leader, said he shared the news with the other members with that text that said, "We won a Free Play - oh and $100,000."

Denomme plans to save his portion of the win and possibly take a vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.