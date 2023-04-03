A 172-unit apartment building being proposed for Forest Glade area

A new 172-unit apartment building is proposed for a vacant portion of land near leading into the Forest Glade neighbourhood in Windsor.

The proposed development is located on the northwest corner of Forest Glade Drive and Meadowbrook Lane, on a vacant piece of land next to the former Princess Auto.

The plan calls for a nine-storey building at 3565 Forest Glade Drive that would include a 215-space rear surface parking area that would be interconnected with the adjacent property to the west.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak says calls it another good infill development in a growing area.

"Many years ago there was lots of vacant land out that way but it's filling up fast with town homes. Now a development like this that's going to come on a coroner that already has the infrastructure in place," he says. "The proper sewers and roads in place, the bus routes, close to the expressway and close to shopping."

A view of a vacant lot at the corner of Forest Glade Drive and Meadowbrook Lane. A new 172-unit apartment building is being proposed for the site. (Image courtesy of the City of Windsor)

The proposed development is also not far from the intersection of Forest Glade Drive and Lauzon Parkway, right near the E.C. Row Expressway.

Kaschak says it's about taking advantage of the vacant land in an area that people like to live.

"You have Tecumseh Mall close by, the expressway is there, stores on Lauzon Parkway, you got Tecumseh Road, Lauzon with Zehrs and WalMart etc. It's an area you can live, walkable to get to many of the amenities, we have parks tucked in there and trails," he says.

The city is currently taking applications for Meadowbrook Place, a 10-storey affordable housing complex at 3100 Meadowbrook Lane, the oppositive end of the route from this latest proposed development.

Kaschak says the Meadowbrook Lane area is really opening up.

"Soon we're going to be opening the Meadowbrook Complex at Essex Way and Meadowbrook. I'm going to be looking to slow some traffic down in that area. It's becoming a pretty busy area and I'll be looking to get a four-way stop sign put in there instead of the two-way stop sign it is now," he adds.

The proposed development will go before the city's Development and Heritage Standing Committee Meeting for rezoning approvals on Wednesday April 5.

If approved, it would then go to City Council for final approval.