A 25 per cent increase in auto thefts in Windsor in 2021

A spike in auto thefts in Windsor in 2021.

Year-end crime statistics released by the Windsor Police Service show there were 846 motor vehicle thefts and attempts recorded in 2021, compared to 676 in 2020, an increase of 25.1 per cent.

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire points out that recent advances in modern vehicles, like remote and keyless technology, are related to an increase in thefts.

"What happens is the car thieves are exploiting a vulnerability in the technology to increase their opportunity to steal vehicles."

The 2021 auto theft figure is an increase of seven per cent over the five year average of 793.8 and an increase of 31 per cent of the 10 year average of 645.

Deputy Chief Bellaire says Windsor isn't any different than any other place when it comes to car thefts and we're a safe city.

He says it's simply an easier crime to commit for people who understand the technology, so until such time there's a way to block that vulnerability in the technology, we might see a spike.

"We had that years ago, even when I was new on the job, certain vehicles were stolen at a higher frequency because it was easier to steal them," says Bellaire. "The opportunity was there, they were not difficult to steal, so that is probably something we see changing if technology changes to combat that vulnerability."

The report says 2021 resulted in the expansion of partnerships between the Auto Theft Unit and more vehicle manufacturer security departments / third party security firms. According to the report, the partnership has increased the proficiency and efficiency in attempting to track vehicles using global positioning systems (GPS) or embedded modems, as well as locating and recovering stolen vehicles equipped with tracking capabilities.

For the purposes of Auto Theft, the definition includes automobiles, motorcycles, dirt bikes, motor homes, snowmobiles, boats, all-terrain vehicles, jet skis and trailers. Trailers have a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), or a serial number, and can be plated and registered, thus are considered a motor vehicle for the purposes of Auto Theft.

The statistics were presented to the Windsor Police Services Board of Directors during its Feb. 24 meeting.