A batch of baby formula is being recalled across Canada


A batch of baby formula is being recalled over concerns of a potential bacteria contamination.

The voluntary recall is being issued by distributor Perrigo Company for its Nestle GoodStart Soothe Infant Formula.

It covers 942-gram packages which had been sold across Canada, with best before dates of July 18th and 19th, 2024.

Customers are being told to stop using the formula and contact Nestle Consumer Services for reimbursement before disposing of the product.

