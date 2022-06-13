A Belle River landmark is up for sale.

Mr. Biggs Sports Bar and Eatery at 405 Notre Dame St. is on the market.

Owner Al Fazio calls the decision to put the business on the market "bittersweet" but he feels it's time because he wants to spend more time with his family and his granddaughter.

Fazio, a former member of Lakeshore Council, has owned the business since 1997.

He says he started thinking about it just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"Eventually I have to put it on the market somewhere on the line. I'm not going to work until I'm 95-years-old or until I drop dead in front of a customer cleaning a table or something. A decision had to be made, it was a tough decision to make," says Fazio.

Mr. Biggs Sports Bar and Eatery at 405 Notre Dame St. in Belle River (Photo courtesy of Andrew J. Smith Realty)

He says they've built up a lot of friends over the years.

"I'll tell you the people, they're not my customers, they're my friends," he says.

Fazio is also proud of one thing during his time owning the business and that's the jobs he's created.

"My best thing is seeing some of these students who worked for me going on to become professionals in their careers," adds Fazio.

The property features dining room seat for 130 people, a capacity of 78 people on the bar side and 103 patio seats. The restaurant currently employs over 20 people.

The listing price is $699,900.