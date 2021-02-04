A Blast of Winter Weather for Windsor-Essex

Snow is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Thursday night.

The national weather service says that snow is expected to move into southwestern Ontario after 6 p.m. and advance northeastward as the evening progresses.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson around 5 to 10 cm of snow is possible with the bulk of the snowfall coming in the first few hours.

"It's a storm system moving through the upper Great Lakes eventually moving off into north eastern Ontario," says Coulson. "It's going to spread snow to much of the province, that snow is expected to start in the Windsor area about six or seven o'clock this evening.'

He says the system will taper off to a lighter snow after midnight.

"Likely going to be heaviest as it begins so the heaviest snow falling between roughly six or seven this evening into about midnight and then that snow continues maybe even mixes in with a bit of rain in that late evening and early overnight hours and accumulation by Friday morning expected to be about five to 10 centimetres," he says.

Coulson adds Windsor-Essex can expect a cold spell after the snow.

"I guess the big story for Windsor and much of the province is going to be a return to colder than normal temperatures starting late Friday in through the weekend and actually the way the longer range models are shaping up, we could be looking at colder than normal conditions for the rest of the month of February," says Coulson.

Environment Canada says that road conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate once the snow arrives.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi