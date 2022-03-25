A breakdown of names on the Windsor-Essex sunshine list for 2021
The sunshine list for Windsor-Essex was released on Friday.
The annual list details all public sector employees who earned at least $100,000 in 2021.
Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj is the top earner in Windsor-Essex, with a salary of $433,026 last year. He earned $447,732 in 2020.
Other notable names that made the list include:
- University of Windsor president Robert Gordon - $372,275.04
- Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care CEO Janice Kaffer - $315,852.87
- Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad - $309,306.30
- Patti France St. Clair College - $300,160.08
- Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno - $241,939.95
- Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens - $199,203.92
- Stephen Laforet Windsor Fire Chief - $177,018.66
Public sector salaries of $100,000 and more are published in accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA).
For a full list of earners in all of Ontario, including more in Windsor-Essex, follow this link.