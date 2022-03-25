iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

A breakdown of names on the Windsor-Essex sunshine list for 2021

am800-news-david-musyj-unifor-retirees-luncheon-may2017-2

The sunshine list for Windsor-Essex was released on Friday.

The annual list details all public sector employees who earned at least $100,000 in 2021.

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj is the top earner in Windsor-Essex, with a salary of $433,026 last year. He earned $447,732 in 2020.

Other notable names that made the list include:

  • University of Windsor president Robert Gordon - $372,275.04
  • Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care CEO Janice Kaffer - $315,852.87
  • Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad - $309,306.30
  • Patti France St. Clair College - $300,160.08
  • Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno - $241,939.95
  • Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens - $199,203.92
  • Stephen Laforet Windsor Fire Chief - $177,018.66

Public sector salaries of $100,000 and more are published in accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA).

For a full list of earners in all of Ontario, including more in Windsor-Essex, follow this link.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE