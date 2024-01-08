A busy holiday season in Windsor Regional Hospital's emergency departments

A busy holiday season in the emergency department at Windsor Regional Hospital due to lack of urgent care clinics being available.

During Thursday's Board of Directors meeting, it was stated that Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day were very busy for the hospital, but that New Year's Eve and New Year's Day was where the emergency departments were extremely full.

It was stated that this is due to the lack of clinics open during those holiday days throughout the Windsor-Essex region, leaving no where for sick or injured people to go.

It is only just starting to settle down, with the Ouellette Campus now under 100 per cent capacity, however the Met Campus is still over 100 per cent.

Karen Riddell, Chief Nursing Executive at Windsor Regional Hospital, says the volume of patients is finally starting to settle down.

"It makes a big difference when there's not necessarily a lot of clinics that are open over the holiday's. And people have no option other than to go to the emergency department. So, now that clinics are back up and running, people have an alternative to going to the emerg for everything that they need."

Riddell says those going into the emergency department were in for "typical" illnesses this time of year.

"Our usual seasonal illnesses that we would expect to see, as well as injuries, and sprains, and fractures, and people requiring emergency surgery and things like that. So, it's kind of a typical volume of presentations, not one particular diagnosis."

David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, says the hospital is still advocating to the province for urgent care clinics to expand their hours into the evening, weekends, and holiday's.

"Heading into the holiday's, the emergency department is the only choice for a lot of individuals to go to. And as a result, short of Christmas Day, pretty much right after, it gets very busy into the new year. So, we need other options for patients than the emergency department, and that would greatly help."

Musyj says it's at no fault to those who come into the emergency department during the holiday season, as there isn't anywhere else for them to go for medical attention.

It was added that there were many individuals who went to the hospital for respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 or Influenza, not so much for RSV, as well as typical Pneumonia cases during this time of year.