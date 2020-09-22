A Bylaw Dealing with Pigeons Up for Debate in Leamington

It's not a file the mayor of Leamington thought she would be discussing during her time on council.

Tuesday night council will be asked to approve a pigeon bylaw.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says the proposed bylaw would regulate the keeping of pigeons.

She says the item is coming before council after the municipality received some complaints from residents within the last two years.

"Lots of little things like pigeons on neighbouring properties, defecating around the yard, scaring kids, dead pigeons on properties," says MacDonald.

She imagines councillors will have some questions for administration.

"They're recommending that a person can keep them if they're in the urban setting, if they're a member of a named association," says MacDonald. "It limits the numbers, then pigeons that are kept for food purposes, raised for food only in agriculture."

She adds the issue was first brought forward in January.

"When folks are impacted in their neighbourhoods and in their homes, we have to look at it," says MacDonald. "So you never know what's going to come across the desk and this is one that makes us chuckle but I'm sure folks that are affected by the negative aspects don't think it's funny."

The proposed bylaw deals with pigeons in urban settings along with agricultural areas.