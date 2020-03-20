A Call for the Public to Support Local Health Care Workers

The head of Windsor Regional Hospital is calling on the public to support local health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO, David Musyj, says there has been some "social media bashing" of health care workers during the outbreak, which he calls "unbelievable" during this time.

He points out that health care workers are taking care of patients and their own families at the same time.

Musyj told AM800's The Morning Drive that, overall, most people are understanding.

"There's clearly those who have a lot of anxiety, a lot of concern and that's both the community and our staff, that is shared," he says. "We try to reassure both the community and the staff, but at this moment our staff, health care, during moments like this and during a crisis like this, they're looked at by our community to step forward."

Musyj says health care workers are people too.

"They have their own stress at home and their own families they got to worry about, plus they come here and take care of people," he says. "So there's been some social media, limited, but some social media bashing of them, which is unbelievable at this time. I just wish people would support our health care workers."

Musyj adds that patient volumes are down in the emergency departments.

He says people are listening and coming to the ER for emergencies only.