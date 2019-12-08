A Candlelight Vigil to Remember Children Who've Passed Away

The Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association holds a candlelight vigil Sunday night in honour of children who have died.

It's an annual event held on the second Sunday of November.

The CMHA's Fund Development Officer, Carrie Hill, says similar events take place at the same time around the world.

"We collectively light candles and walk an outdoor path and procession and provide parents and family members with the opportunity to say their child's name out loud and walk together in support," she says.

Hill describes it as a very emotional experience attended by hundreds of people.

"It's a beautiful evening. It's about being supportive of one another and sharing in the loss but also in the remembrance of children who have passed," she says.

Hill says it's about offering support.

"Not a dry eye but its important for the families to share their experiences and to remember that, not only did they die but that they lived and to remember they aren't alone in their grief journey," she adds.

Hill says the CHMA offers bereavement programs to help parents and families through their grief.

Sunday's ceremony starts at 6:30 at the Fogolar Furlan Club on North Service Rd. in Windsor.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi