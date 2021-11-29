A construction worker is the newest multi-millionaire in Windsor-Essex.

Glenn Weitz of Windsor is $3-million richer after winning the top prize with Instant Triple Millions.

Weitz says says he is a regular lottery player.

"My favourite game is Poker Lotto All In. That's why I purchased this ticket - I won $100 on Poker Lotto and treated myself to an instant ticket," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Weitz says he discovered his win while playing his ticket in his truck.

"After matching three numbers, I had to count the zeroes. I went back into the store and the clerk's eyes went wide. We started celebrating together! The other customers were jumping up and down!"

He plans to invest his winnings so his family can be provided for in the future.

The winning ticket was purchased at MS Lakeshore Convenience on County Road 22 in Emeryville.