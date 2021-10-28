A different landscape than a year ago has health officials touting flu shots

A year after not seeing much in the way of influenza due to the public health measures meant to tackle COVID-19, officials from the local health unit are now encouraging the public to protect themselves ahead of flu season.

Now that flu shots are available for anyone, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says with rising COVID-19 vaccine rates and people beginning down the path back to normalcy it's even more important.

WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis says it's a much different landscape than this time a year ago.

"Last year was quiet, so we didn't have any flu related outbreaks that I am aware of," she continued. "Whereas we do have a few respiratory outbreaks already this year."

Dupuis says given the differences today, that's why you're seeing a bigger push locally and at the provincial level for flu shots.

"Last year we had much less activity, we had a lot more restriction in our movement as well. This year with our vaccinations climbing and some of the announcements that the province has made there is a lot more activity, a lot more socialization. And so we would expect to see some cases."

Dupuis says they simply want people to remain vigilant and protect themselves heading into flu season, especially since the burden of COVID on the community is waning but still present.

"Our COVID vaccine doesn't cover the flu so this is another important vaccination that we want to encourage the community to get so that we can make it through this winter, hopefully with not a lot of flu cases as well as not a lot of respiratory outbreaks," she said.

Health officials also continue to stress that it is safe for anyone who is still wanting or needs a COVID-19 vaccine to get it done at the same time as their flu shot.