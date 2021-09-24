A double gold medal win for Walkerville Brewery

A double gold performance for Walkerville Brewery at the 2021 Canadian Brewing Awards.

The brewery located at 525 Argyle Rd. in Windsor won in two different style categories at the event held Sept. 18 in Quebec City.

Walkerville Brewery took the gold medal with its Road Block Doppelbock in the Bock-Traditional German Style category.

Walkerville's Geronimo IPA was a golden winner in the English Style India Pale Ale category.

Ian Gourlay, co-owner of Walkerville Brewery, says they're so excited and delighted with the results.

"There's nothing like some national recognition by your peers that you're producing some really first class beers. I think our customers have always told us that but it's always great to get that validated."

Gourlay says they're so happy to see the Geronimo IPA take gold this year.

"We actually went the extra mile because we won a silver medal for that beer the year before," he continued. "We were delighted but disapponted that it didn't get gold and there it gets it this year, so fantastic."

Gourlay feels these wins are not just good for them, but good for craft brewers across Windsor-Essex.

"It's good recognition of the fact that here we are in Walkerville, here we are in Windsor-Essex, and down in this region we can as brewers, generally craft brewers, be seen to make really good beers," Gourlay said.

The Canadian Brewing Awards featured beer submissions from breweries all over the country in 55 style categories.