A Drop in COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

There are more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex but significantly lower than previous days.

The local health unit is reporting seven additional cases.

Four of the cases are workers in the agri-farm sector, two are considered community and one is travel related.

Since Friday, the region has seen 55 cases.

21 on Friday, 19 on Saturday and eight on Sunday in addition to the seven new cases on Monday.

Overall, there 2,340 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex with 1,444 now resolved.

71 people have died locally because of the virus.

There remains two outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex.