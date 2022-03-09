A drop in COVID-19 hospital cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 77 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and no new deaths.

The health unit says there are now 255 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 12 active outbreaks in the region.

Six are community outbreaks and six are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 583 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.9 per cent have received two doses.

53.7 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.