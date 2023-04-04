A drop in sales for the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica

A significant drop in sales for the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica.

The Pacifica saw a 40 per cent drop compared to the same time period last year.

According to FCA Canada's first-quarter 2023 sales results, 1,300 Pacificas were sold compared to 2,154 in the first-quarter of 2022.

The automaker is also reporting a 51 per cent sales drop for the Chrysler Grand Caravan.

601 Grand Caravans were sold in the first quarter compared to 1,220 in last year's first-quarter sales.

Overall FCA Canada says it remains the number-one seller of PHEVs in the country, with three models among the top-10 best-selling plug-in electric vehicles.

The automaker says its Dodge and Ram brands had year-over-year sale increases while the Jeep Wagoneer sales jump 36 per cent in the quarter.