A drop off in the number of people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex is experiencing a significant drop in COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a 46.4 per cent drop from week 2 of the new year to week 3.

From January 10th to January 16th, 19,308 doses were administered compared to 10,342 doses administered from January 17th to January 23rd.

Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says the decrease is concerning.

"I think we're all concerned certainly with the drop," she continued. "We still have quite a number of individuals that have not received still a second dose but a large proportion of population still to receive a booster dose.

Dupuis says there is still a lot of availability in Windsor-Essex.

"All the clinics now have walk-ins for third doses as well, so if it was convenient to make an appointment now you can walk-in."

She says she remains optimistic and adds the health unit continues to provide vaccine education and outreach.

"We are concerned about the drop off but we are regrouping and we'll adjust our plans and we'll just continue to provide outreach and opportunity," Dupuis said.

The health unit says approximately 188,000 eligible individuals in Windsor-Essex have yet to receive their COVID-19 booster.

Children between the ages of 5-11 have the lowest coverage rate in the region for two vaccines with 11.3 per cent followed by the 18-24 age group with 74.3 per cent.

The 12-17 group is at 77.6 per cent.