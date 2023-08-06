A dumpster and vehicle fire forced the closure of Tecumseh Road East on Saturday
Around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday night, Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Tecumseh Road East for a working fire.
A large dumpster and vehicle were on fire causing heavy smoke and fire conditions upon arrival.
Heavy black smoke could be seen across the city.
Tecumseh Road East was closed in both directions from Parent to Forest while crews worked.
