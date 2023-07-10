A few changes in store for horse racing season at Leamington Raceway

Changes are in store for the harness horse racing season this year at Leamington Raceway.

Tom Bain, an executive on the board of the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association, says they've done a lot of renovations this year on the grand stand and track ahead of the season.

He says they also have a brand new starting car, an electronic timer is being added for the races and a brand new $250,000 test barn for checking the horses after the race is in place.

Bain says they broke attendance records in 2022 and think they will do it again this year.

"There's a real excitement around, it's a great family atmosphere. We draw more live people to our races than London or Toronto, that's a fact," he says. Besides, we have the off-track betting system set up, so we're looking to break our betting records also."

The 2023 racing season kicks off on Aug. 13 and runs until Nov. 5.

Leamington Raceway is located at 194 Erie St. N. in Leamington.

With files from Rob Hindi