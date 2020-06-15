A Few Fans Allowed at NASCAR Event

About 1,000 people, mostly military members and their families, attended Sunday's NASCAR race.

It was the first time NASCAR raced in front of fans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports worldwide.

Bubba Wallace wore a mask in the colours of the American flag as he stood for the national anthem. Wallace is the only full-time black driver in the Cup Series and had input in NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag from its events.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was there to support Wallace.

Denny Hamlin separated from the pack to win the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead as racing finally resumed in the night after weather delayed it throughout the day.

Chase Elliott held on for second while Ryan Blaney took third. Tyler Reddick finished in fourth and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.

with files from Media Networks Inc. (Associated Press)